Gauntlet AI is an extremely intensive 12-week AI training to turn engineers into the most sought-after builders and entrepreneurs on the planet.
4 weeks remote, 8 weeks all-expenses-paid in Austin, Texas. 80-100 hours/week.
Participation is 100% free.
Anyone who completes The Gauntlet receives an automatic $200k/yr job as an AI Engineer in Austin, TX.
The next cohort starts January 6, 2025
After many years of training software engineers, we began working with a few companies to train their engineering teams to use the cutting edge of AI. We were all completely blown away by what we saw.
We together realized that AI is the greatest force multiplier in human history.
As we saw what the smartest people enabled by AI are capable of, the companies behind Gauntlet immediately dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars to find the smartest, hardest-working people, and train them to become the world's best AI-first builders (and voracious learners, as is required to do so).
Modeled after one of the companies' previous success in training—Trilogy University—Gauntlet blends unmatched intensity with real-world challenges and rapid learning.
This intensive 12-week program is designed to develop the next generation of AI-enabled technical leaders, preparing graduates for the $200K/year roles with the participating companies. (As demand outstrips supply we are currently unable to accommodate additional companies, but hopeful future companies can get in touch with us here.)
The Gauntlet is, by design, extremely intensive.
It is not for everyone.
It is structured at a level of difficulty that will require the smartest people on the planet to give everything they've got, and to learn at an accelerated pace.
We hope it will be the hardest you've ever worked.
We hope it will be the fastest you've ever learned.
We hope you'll build more than you previously thought possible.
And we think it will be worth it.
80-100 hours/week. Starting January 6, 2025.
Classes start on January 6, remote. You'll be notified of program acceptance on or before January 5. The sooner you apply the sooner you'll be notified
Travel and accommodation expenses in Austin are fully covered
Upon successfully completing Gauntlet, graduates will receive automatic job offers and begin employment immediately
Must be able to work in the U.S. without sponsorship
Successful completion of cognitive aptitude test (CCAT score of 40+)
Ability to travel/live in Austin February - March 2025
Commitment to start full-time in Austin by March 2025
Ability to dedicate up to 100 hours per week
Git, Cloud Deployment, Data Structures, Algorithms
Discrete Mathematics, Linear Algebra, Databases, Distributed Systems
Software Engineering Workflows, OOP, Functional Programming, etc. per week
Over 12-weeks, you'll be transformed into an elite AI engineer through a series of increasingly challenging projects.
Think Stanford-level AI education meets Survivor – where technical excellence, innovation, and execution speed determine who advances and who falls behind.
Part 1: The Speed Build:
Part 2: The AI Evolution
This isn't a traditional curriculum – it's a proving ground for the next generation of AI engineers who can both build robust systems and enhance them with transformative AI capabilities.
The Crossover Cognitive Aptitude Test is a general intelligence test that measures your ability to succeed in specific job environments. It measures your ability to: Think critically. Solve problems. Apply attention to detail.
You can find out more about the exam and how to prepare here.
