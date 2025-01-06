HOW GAUNTLET AI STARTED



After many years of training software engineers, we began working with a few companies to train their engineering teams to use the cutting edge of AI. We were all completely blown away by what we saw.



We together realized that AI is the greatest force multiplier in human history.



As we saw what the smartest people enabled by AI are capable of, the companies behind Gauntlet immediately dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars to find the smartest, hardest-working people, and train them to become the world's best AI-first builders (and voracious learners, as is required to do so).



Modeled after one of the companies' previous success in training—Trilogy University—Gauntlet blends unmatched intensity with real-world challenges and rapid learning.



This intensive 12-week program is designed to develop the next generation of AI-enabled technical leaders, preparing graduates for the $200K/year roles with the participating companies. (As demand outstrips supply we are currently unable to accommodate additional companies, but hopeful future companies can get in touch with us here.)

‍



WHAT AWAITS



The Gauntlet is, by design, extremely intensive.



It is not for everyone.



It is structured at a level of difficulty that will require the smartest people on the planet to give everything they've got, and to learn at an accelerated pace.



We hope it will be the hardest you've ever worked.



We hope it will be the fastest you've ever learned.



We hope you'll build more than you previously thought possible.



And we think it will be worth it.