INTRODUCING GAUNTLET AI

Gauntlet AI is an extremely intensive 12-week AI training to turn engineers into the most sought-after builders and entrepreneurs on the planet.

4 weeks remote, 8 weeks all-expenses-paid in Austin, Texas. 80-100 hours/week.

Participation is 100% free.

Anyone who completes The Gauntlet receives an automatic $200k/yr job as an AI Engineer in Austin, TX.

The next cohort starts January 6, 2025

Apply

HOW GAUNTLET AI STARTED


After many years of training software engineers, we began working with a few companies to train their engineering teams to use the cutting edge of AI. We were all completely blown away by what we saw.

We together realized that AI is the greatest force multiplier in human history.

As we saw what the smartest people enabled by AI are capable of, the companies behind Gauntlet immediately dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars to find the smartest, hardest-working people, and train them to become the world's best AI-first builders (and voracious learners, as is required to do so).

Modeled after one of the companies' previous success in training—Trilogy University—Gauntlet blends unmatched intensity with real-world challenges and rapid learning.

This intensive 12-week program is designed to develop the next generation of AI-enabled technical leaders, preparing graduates for the $200K/year roles with the participating companies. (As demand outstrips supply we are currently unable to accommodate additional companies, but hopeful future companies can get in touch with us here.)

WHAT AWAITS


The Gauntlet is, by design, extremely intensive.

It is not for everyone.

It is structured at a level of difficulty that will require the smartest people on the planet to give everything they've got, and to learn at an accelerated pace.

We hope it will be the hardest you've ever worked.

We hope it will be the fastest you've ever learned.

We hope you'll build more than you previously thought possible.

And we think it will be worth it.

PROGRAM ROADMAP


4 weeks remote, 8 weeks all-expenses-paid in Austin, Texas.

80-100 hours/week. Starting January 6, 2025.

Anyone who successfully completes the Gauntlet is offered a $200k/yr role as an AI Engineer in Austin, Texas

STEP 1
APPLY BY JANUARY 4

Submit your application and complete an aptitude test.

STEP 2
REMOTE CLASSES START JANUARY 6

Classes start on January 6, remote. You'll be notified of program acceptance on or before January 5. The sooner you apply the sooner you'll be notified

STEP 3
MOVE TO AUSTIN, FEBRUARY 3

Travel and accommodation expenses in Austin are fully covered

STEP 4
PROGRAM COMPLETE, MARCH 28

Upon successfully completing Gauntlet, graduates will receive automatic job offers and begin employment immediately

Eligibility & Requirements

Must be able to work in the U.S. without sponsorship

Successful completion of cognitive aptitude test (CCAT score of 40+)

Ability to travel/live in Austin February - March 2025

Commitment to start full-time in Austin by March 2025

Ability to dedicate up to 100 hours per week

Key Skills to Prepare for Gauntlet

Git, Cloud Deployment, Data Structures, Algorithms

Discrete Mathematics, Linear Algebra, Databases, Distributed Systems

Software Engineering Workflows, OOP, Functional Programming, etc. per week

CURRICULUM & EVALUATION


Over 12-weeks, you'll be transformed into an elite AI engineer through a series of increasingly challenging projects.

Think Stanford-level AI education meets Survivor – where technical excellence, innovation, and execution speed determine who advances and who falls behind.

Part 1: The Speed Build:

  • Students race to rebuild a complex, production-grade application using modern AI tools
  • Learn to architect and build systems 10x faster while maintaining quality code
  • Create robust, scalable foundations ready for AI enhancements

Part 2: The AI Evolution

  • Transform the basic app by integrating cutting-edge AI features
  • Combine multiple AI services to create genuinely valuable capabilities
  • Focus on making AI features intuitive and essential to users

This isn't a traditional curriculum – it's a proving ground for the next generation of AI engineers who can both build robust systems and enhance them with transformative AI capabilities.

What is the CCAT?

The Crossover Cognitive Aptitude Test is a general intelligence test that measures your ability to succeed in specific job environments. It measures your ability to: Think critically. Solve problems. Apply attention to detail.

You can find out more about the exam and how to prepare here.

What is Gauntlet AI?

Gauntlet AI is an intensive 12-week, AI-first bootcamp designed to create the next generation of technical leaders.

Modeled after the legendary Trilogy University, it combines rigorous training, real-world projects, and guaranteed outcomes to transform participants into the most sought-after builders and entrepreneurs.

Apply

Copyright © 2024 — BloomTech Inc.